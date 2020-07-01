Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based sister shares sweet picture of daughter ‘Freyju with her Mamu’. See it here

bollywood

Sushant Singh Rajput’s US-based sister Shweta Singh Kirti has shared a picture of the late actor, with his niece sitting on his lap. Sushant died by suicide on June 14, at the age of 34.

Sharing the picture on Instagram, Shweta wrote, “Sweethearts, Freyju with her Mamu.” The picture received love from Sushant’s fans. “Much love,” one person wrote, while scores of others left heart emojis in the comments section.

Shweta had previously shared a picture from Sushant’s prayer meet, at their family home in Patna, Bihar. “A Final love and positivity filled send-off to my little brother. Hope you always stay happy where ever you are.... we will always love you for eternity,” she had written.

Shweta has been sharing several posts about her brother on Facebook.Shweta, who flew down to Patna from the US after Sushant’s death, remembered him in an emotional Facebook post. Sharing a picture of a handwritten card given to her by him, she wrote, “Mera baby, mera Babu mera Bachcha is not physically present with us anymore and it is ok... I know u were in a lot of pain and I know u were a fighter and u were bravely fighting it. Sorry mera Sona... sorry for all the pain u had to go through...if I could I would hav taken all ur pain and given all my happiness to u.” The post has now been deleted.

After Sushant’s death, Shweta revealed her five-year-old son Nirvanh’s response to the news. “When I told Nirvanh the news that Mamu is no more, he said ‘But he is alive in your heart’ 3 times. When a 5 yr old can say something like that... think how strong we should all be,” she wrote.

If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist. Helplines: Aasra: 022 2754 6669; Sneha India Foundation: +914424640050 and Sanjivini: 011-24311918

