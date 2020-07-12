e-paper
Home / Bollywood / Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya test positive for coronavirus, Jaya Bachchan tests negative

Aishwarya Rai, Aaradhya test positive for coronavirus, Jaya Bachchan tests negative

Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for Covid-19, the authorities confirmed on Sunday.

bollywood Updated: Jul 12, 2020 16:01 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.
Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya tested positive for Covid-19 on Sunday.
         

A day after Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested positive for the coronavirus, Aishwarya Rai and daughter Aaradhya have also tested positive for the virus. Maharashtra health minister Rajesh Tope shared the news on Twitter.

Tope wrote on Twitter on Sunday, “Smt.Aishwarya Rai Bacchan & Daughter Aaradhya Abhishek Bacchan have also been detected positive for Covid19. Smt. Jaya Bachhan ji is tested negative for covid19. We wish the Bacchan Family to get well soon with a speedy recovery.” He later deleted the tweet.

Hindustantimes

As per BMC, Aishwarya and Aaradhya’s swab samples were taken yesterday for RT-PCR test. Their positive reports came today. Jaya Bachchan has tested negative for the virus but will be tested later again to overrule any negative reporting.

“Total 16 people from the family have been tested including guards and maids. Other reports will come tomorrow,” said Suresh Kakani, additional commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. “As Aishwarya and Aaradhya are both asymptomatic, BMC will take written declaration from them if they want to take treatment at home. Or else, they will also be shifted to hospital,” added Kakani.

Vishwas Mote, Assistant Municipal Commissioner, K west ward of BMC said, “All four bungalows of Bachchan family named Jalsa, Janak, Pratiksha and Vatsa have been sealed and declared as containment zone. We are conducting contact tracing among all staff members, and till now 30 have been identified as high risk contacts.”

When the test reports of Aishwarya and Aaradhya came negative in rapid antigen tests at the hospital yesterday, their samples were taken for RT-PCR test. On Sunday, their RT-PCR results came positive.

Just like reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR), rapid antigen test detects the presence of molecular pathogens of coronavirus in people. But unlike RT-PCR which takes almost 8 hours to provide results, the latter gives reports within 30 minutes. The antigen-based test uses nasal swab samples for testing. According to protocol, every positive report from the rapid antigen testing is treated as ‘true positive’, while negative samples are mandatorily re-tested by RT-PCR process.

Amitabh had tweeted late Saturday, “I have tested COVID positive. Shifted to Hospital. Hospital informing authorities, family and staff undergone tests, results awaited,” Amitabh tweeted. “All that have been in close proximity to me in the last 10 days are requested to please get themselves tested.”

 

 

Abhishek had also tweeted, “Earlier today both my father and I tested positive for COVID 19. Both of us having mild symptoms have been admitted to hospital. We have informed all the required authorities and our family and staff are all being tested. I request all to stay calm and not panic. Thank you.”

