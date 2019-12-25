e-paper
Wednesday, Dec 25, 2019
Sacred Games only Indian show on New York Times’ list of 30 best international TV series of the decade

Sacred Games has featured on The New York Times’ list of 30 best international TV series of the decade. It’s the only Indian show to make the cut.

tv Updated: Dec 25, 2019 11:00 IST
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Saif Ali Khan plays inspector Sartaj Singh on Sacred Games.
Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane’s Sacred Games has found a mention on The New York Times’ list of 30 best international TV series of the decade. It is the only Indian production to make it to the list. The show is placed on the 28th spot on the list, however, it is not known if the list is a ranking as well.

“Mumbai is being threatened from every direction — the underworld and the upper echelons of the police force, the past and the present — and it’s up to a doughty, doubtful Sikh cop to fend them off. Saif Ali Khan plays the turbaned inspector Sartaj Singh in a series, based on a novel by Vikram Chandra, that mixes Bollywood energy with a literary style and touches of magical realism,” read the NTY’s introduction to the Netflix show.

 

Other shows that got featured on the list include Britain’s Broadchurch, The Crown and Fleabag, Spain’s Money Heist and Israel’s Prisoners of War. Out of the 30 shows, 12 are from Britain. The criteria for selection was: ‘Scripted series produced outside the United States (though some were American-financed), which were commercially available to American audiences, and which premiered in 2010 or later.’

Netflix’s Delhi Crime, starring Shefali Shah and based on the December 16, 2012 gang-rape case in Delhi, also found an honourable mention. Stories of Rabindranath Tagore, also got a mention.

Sacred Games was also recently nominated for International Emmys but returned home empty handed. It was nominated in Best Drama Series category.

The show was a colossal hit and among the earliest Netflix originals produced for India. It starred Saif Ali Khan with Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The second season was released earlier this year but received mixed responses from audiences.

