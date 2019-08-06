Saif Ali Khan asks chilling question in new Sacred Games season 2 promo. Watch here

tv

Netflix India has released a new promo video for the second season of Sacred Games. This one features Saif Ali Khan’s Sartaj Singh, and comes a few days after a similar video featuring Nawazuddin Siddiqui’s Ganesh Gaitonde was released.

The 35-second video shows Sartaj pulling a bandage off his injured hand, while flashing back to the events of season one. We hear the RAW agent Anjali Mathur, played by Radhika Apte, who was killed off last season, and we also see a glimpse of Sartaj’s former partner, Katekar. “Why must we sacrifice so much,” Sartaj asks, as he replaces his bandage. And then, looking directly into the camera, he says, “But what happens when there’s nothing left to sacrifice?”

The second season of the popular series picks up immediately after the events of season one, with Sartaj in a race against time to thwart a possible terror attack against Mumbai. The final episode of season one saw him discover a nuclear bunker, with several clues as to what might be in the offing. Season two will also continue to trace the history of Gaitonde, as he builds a new life for himself away from Mumbai.

Fans will also be introduced to Guruji, an important figure from Gaitonde’s past. He is played by actor Pankaj Tripathi. New cast members include Amruta Subhash, Kalki Koechlin and Ranvir Shorey. Sacred Games season 2 will be available to stream on Netflix on August 15.

