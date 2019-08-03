Nawazuddin Siddiqui recaps Sacred Games season 1 in four hilarious minutes, gets help from Pankaj Tripathi. Watch

tv

Netflix has released a helpful new video, a recap of the first season of their hit show, Sacred Games. The video is narrated by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who plays gangster Ganesh Gaitonde on the show.

The video begins with Nawaz asking the viewers if they even remember any of what happened in the previous season, in true Gaitonde flavour. “Abhi teri yadasht ko tadka dete hain (Let’s jog up your memory),” he says as the video launched into a chronological revision of all important event from last year. We begin with Gaitonde’s call to Saif Ali Khan’s Sartaj Singh, the one event that set the chaos in motion. “Sardarji ka maa kasam dimaag aise out hua, aisa out hua, ki jab woh apan ko finally face-to-face hua, toh apan ka dimaag bhi out ho chuka tha (Sardar ji lost his mind so bad that when he met me, even I had lost my brain),” he said, talking about the first episode, at the end of which, Gaitonde kills himself.

We then meet Gaitonde as a kid, who breaks open his mother and her lover’s skulls after catching them together in bed. He goes to Mumbai, works at Hindu Hotel, becomes a criminal with Kantabai by his side, meets the wretched ’laal gaadi waala kaala jhingur’ Isa who ‘gifts’ him Kuku, played by Kubbra Sait. He goes to jail, gets his back broken by Parulkar and gets saved by Guruji, played by Pankaj Tripathi. This is where Pankaj enters the frame, warning fans to be prepared for August 15 when the second season releases on Netflix.

Watch the video here:

Like season one, Anurag Kashyap is at the helm of the portions featuring Nawaz, while Neeraj Ghaywan of Masaan fame has come on board to direct the scenes with Saif. Motwane and Varun Grover return as the showrunner and the lead writer, respectively for the show.

