Simar-Prem aka Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim are now happily married, for real

Television’s favourite couple, actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim, better known as Simar and Prem from Sasural Simar Ka, surprised their fans when they started sharing pictures of their wedding functions, on Instagram, recently. Beaming with happiness, dressed in traditional attire, and in the company of family and close friends, the couple got married as per Muslim rituals, and later had a reception in Mumbai (on February 26) for their fraternity friends. As the newlyweds, madly in love with each other, embark on a new chapter in their lives, here is our exclusive chat with them from Mumbai, on how everything happened so suddenly, the wedding, their honeymoon plans, and more.

What was the first thing that you said to each other as Mr and Mrs?

Shoaib: As soon as the nikah got over and she came on stage, my first sentence was ‘Toh, finally, ban gayi tum biwi meri’ (laughs).

Dipika: I didn’t say anything. I just hugged him.

We see people going for destination weddings these days. What made you choose a small village near Lucknow?

Shoaib: It’s my birth place and my parents’ native village. For me, my family matters a lot, and the happiness I saw on their faces while we were doing our wedding rituals in that village is unmatched. It was a proud moment that Dipika and I were celebrating our special day in the very lanes where my parents got married. Also, my relatives were so happy and proud that despite us being a part of the TV industry and living in Mumbai, we didn’t forget our roots.

Dipika: All those lavish destinations were also considered, but the way we both are — totally desi — somewhere our heart was stuck with Maudaha (the village). And today, I can say with confidence that no matter where we got married, we would not have enjoyed as much. With home-cooked delicacies, celebrations on terrace and everyone being so involved in preparations, the whole environment was so different.

We saw that Dipika changed her name to Faiza, which is also printed on the wedding card. Was it a tough decision?

Dipika: It wasn’t tough at all because it was completely my decision. Jab aap koi bhi cheez poorey dil se accept karke uska decision khud lete ho, toh mushkil hone ka toh sawal hi nahin hota. It’s something that I have willingly done, so there’s no question about it being tough.

So, what are your plans for your honeymoon now? Who is deciding on the destination and what special are you both looking forward to?

Dipika: Since he was so busy, I, along with my gang of girls, made some plans, shortlisted a couple of destinations, and checked ticket prices, too. But then my dear hubby asked me to wait, as he wants to give me a ‘very good’ surprise, and wants to make our honeymoon super memorable for me. And, like an obedient wife, I am quietly waiting now.

Shoaib: Yes, because she has no option now. I am planning something for her, and to get something extra special, you need to wait. So Inshallah, our honeymoon will be very soon and a special one.

There were reports that your families were not happy with this marriage and that’s why you were not talking about it. Is everyone OK now?

Simar: Sometimes, I feel the media knows a lot more about my life than what I do. If my parents had not been there to support me, they would not have been a part of my wedding so gracefully. I request people to stop cooking stories. My family is blessed right now and we are in a happy zone. It upsets me when such questions are raised based on rumours that don’t even exist and have no possibility of being valid. And if we didn’t talk about our wedding beforehand, maybe it was because we wanted it that way and that doesn’t mean it has a dark story to it.

Shoaib: A wedding is such a special moment, and knowing how both of us are in our personal life, we would not have taken this decision without our parents’ consent. I think when people were not able to find loopholes in our happiness, these rumours started coming out.

