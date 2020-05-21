Sonal Vengurlekar thanks fans for help during her financial crisis, says anyone could be pushed to suicide

tv

Updated: May 21, 2020 16:01 IST

TV actor Sonal Vengurlekar, who had recently revealed that producers owe her Rs 12 lakh and that she is in need of financial help, has thanked fans and her makeup man who came to her rescue. She was last seen in Yeh Teri Galliyan. In a fresh Instagram post, Sonal also asked some tough questions and wondered how many people need to die for people to take artistes seriously and pay them their dues.

Amid the lockdown in the wake of coronavirus pandemic, shootings have been stalled for the past two months, causing financial troubles for many. Sonal said in a press statement, “My social media messages are full of fans who are offering me financial aid. There are fans who are offering whatever they have, ranging from hundreds to thousands to even a lakh and beyond. In fact, there are people who have messaged saying they don’t know me, but happened to read my story and are offering me financial help. I get goosebumps each time I happen to view a message from them. Of course, I didn’t ask any to help me but this gesture has created so much of positivity in me, which is remarkable. Also I believe that there is so much of goodness in this world and there are people who still have a heart in them. Touched and blessed to have such fans who are no less than a family to me now and they have earned a lifelong respect for them in my eyes.”

“People who know me, know the fact that though I am an actor my profession, I do not shy away from saying what is right and what is wrong. Moreover, it was a casual conversation between my makeup guy and me, and I didn’t expect such a turnout of events. I am glad that my story is out and people know the truth and that not every actor is very well-to-do and lives the most luxurious life. I am glad other actors from across shows are now opening up. There is no fight here, there is no bitterness, I am just asking for my acting fees, that’s it and I have been asking about it, much before the time the world knew about a word called ‘Corona’,” she added.

On Wednesday, she had shared a clipping of the news of TV actor Manmeet Grewal’s suicide and wrote that it could have been anyone from the industry. “Koi badi baat nahi, agli baar jab aap apna FB kholein to ye meri ya apke kisi dost, janane wale ya favourite kalakaar ki ho. (It is not unusual, you may open your Facebook next time and find a similar news item about me or your friend or a favourite actor).” She also insisted that one may be affiliated with an association but it is of no use if they cannot help in times like these. Producers are goons if they avoid paying up in this scenario, despite knowing your financial situation, she added.

Earlier this week, talking about her financial problems, Sonal had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “My earnings run my house. My mother is a homemaker, and father is a heart patient. His medicine costs are there. We had bought a house, and we have to pay the EMIs. Since that house is quite far, we’ve been living on rent so that my work doesn’t get affected. I’ve to pay that rent, plus daily needs.”

Pointing towards how in the TV industry, artistes get paid three months after a show is aired, Vengurlekar said that in her case, the show did well and even got over. “Yet for over eight months, I’ve not received my payments. The production house isn’t responding to my calls and messages, and the last payment of Rs 25,000 was received around mid-April,” she added.

