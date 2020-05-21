e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 21, 2020-Thursday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur chops off actor’s long hair: ‘Have never ever gone this short! I love it’. Watch

Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur chops off actor’s long hair: ‘Have never ever gone this short! I love it’. Watch

Kriti Sanon’s sister Nupur Sanon gave her a refreshing haircut at home amid lockdown. The actor says she never had such short hair.

bollywood Updated: May 21, 2020 13:39 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Kriti Sanon gets a haircut from sister Nupur Sanon.
Kriti Sanon gets a haircut from sister Nupur Sanon.
         

Kriti Sanon finally bid goodbye to her long hair as to her younger sister, Nupur Sanon gave her a haircut amid lockdown. The Housefull 4 actor shared a video proof of her at-home salon session on Instagram.

Sharing the video, Kriti wrote, “Baal baal bach gaye...Watch it till the end to see for yourself! Have never ever gone this short! And I Love It!!! Thank you @nupursanon for such a refreshing cut. P.S. You did scare me with your goofy wicked smile and the fact that u were constantly moving your booty on the punjabi tracks while you had my precious tresses in your hand!#LockdownWithTheSanonSisters #TheSanonSisters.”

 

Nupur was quick to comment, “Behen hai isliye jaane diya...bhai hota toh (You were my sister so I let it go...but if it had been a brother),” along with several scissors emojis.

When a RJ praised Nupur for having multiple career options, Kriti replied, “How about being an actor and ur own hairstylist and singing your own songs—- anyways we might need to have limited people on set.” Kriti’s fans also gave their nod of approval to her new haircut. A fan wrote, “Looking damnn beautiful.” Another wrote, “The short hair look sooo cute!!”

Also read: Sonam Kapoor’s DIY Batman costume is a hit, actor thanks mom: ‘You really let me express myself’

Kriti recently urged producers to clear the dues of the crew of TV shows amid the Covid-19 induced lockdown. She shared a video on Instagram in which an elderly person, who claims to be a technician on the sets of the TV serial Hamari Bahu Silk, alleged non-payment of dues by the producers. The actor mentioned that she knew about this “incident” because a friend of her was a part of the daily soap. She also appealed to the Cine and TV Artistes’ Association (CINTAA) to look into the matter.

Meanwhile, Kriti has been trying to do some cooking during the ongoing lockdown. Earlier in the day, the actor shared a video of a Burmese dish, ‘khow suey’, prepared by her. “KHOW SUEY, In KHAU GALI, For MAHA KHAAUU People, Some #KriticalCooking by Me...” the actor captioned her video.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaIRCTC Online bookingCovid-19 CrisisCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020MS DhoniJharkhand Covid-19 cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In