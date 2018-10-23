Sony’s iconic CID to air final episode on October 27 before returned in all-new avatar

Contrary to rumours that have been doing the rounds recently, Sony TV’s flagship show, CID, is not ending. According to an official statement by the channel, the show will go off air for three months to give the producers enough time to reboot it.

“CID is not wrapping up. But it is going on a short break and that’s only for a creative reason,” Indian Express quoted a source close to the show as saying. “The makers haven’t received any closure letter from the channel that proves that they are still in contract with them. The break has been decided mutually by the makers and channel as they want to reboot the show.”

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, actor Dayanand Shetty, who plays Daya (of the ‘Daya darwaza tod do’ fame) said, “It is quite unfortunate thing to happen as we were shooting like always and suddenly we were informed by our Producer (BP Singh) that the shooting has been called off indefinitely because there were issues with the channel.”

The Express’ source continued, “The producers of the show will take this time to decide on the new format of the show. With time, it’s important to innovate and grow. They are yet to decide whether it will come back as a daily or a weekend series. But it will be at par with the original series, also adding new age technology. For the time being, the audience will get to see the repeat telecast of CID on Sony.”

An entertainment journalist offered the channel’s official statement on the matter by attaching a screenshot. You can read it here:

An end to one of the most loved Television Show... The longest running Indian cult show #CID will go off air... The last episode of this extremely special show which has been entertaining audience for the past 21 years will air this Sunday, 27th October!! Statement from @SonyTV! pic.twitter.com/um9tv9Y9hz — Rahul Raut (@Rahulrautwrites) October 23, 2018

Fans of the show who had been in collective mourning since the rumours broke out heaved a sigh of relief on Twitter. You can check out some reactions here.

@SonyTV @shivaajisatam I m preparing for one of the toughest exams IIT. I do a lot of hard work and in that stress #cid act as a stressbuster for me. I like the trio and i refresh myself after watching them.... plz don't snatch my show...i beg plz don't end it.....#savecid — Shubhrank (@Shubhrank3) October 22, 2018

We shouldn’t let #CID die a unnoticed death. We the citizens of this country need to come together and watch the final episode. It deserves a magnanimous send off. Records should be broken. #TRP ratings should reach the roof. — Adi Patil (@_adipatil) October 23, 2018

CID first aired in 1997 and has completed over 1500 episodes so far.

