Sony’s iconic CID to air final episode on October 27 before returned in all-new avatar

CID will go on a three month hiatus before it is rebooted, a new report suggests, quelling rumours of the iconic show’s cancellation.

tv Updated: Oct 23, 2018 14:26 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
CID,CID Cancel,CID Reboot
Daya, ACP Pradyuman and Abhijeet are the three central characters in CID.

Contrary to rumours that have been doing the rounds recently, Sony TV’s flagship show, CID, is not ending. According to an official statement by the channel, the show will go off air for three months to give the producers enough time to reboot it.

“CID is not wrapping up. But it is going on a short break and that’s only for a creative reason,” Indian Express quoted a source close to the show as saying. “The makers haven’t received any closure letter from the channel that proves that they are still in contract with them. The break has been decided mutually by the makers and channel as they want to reboot the show.”

In an interview to Mumbai Mirror, actor Dayanand Shetty, who plays Daya (of the ‘Daya darwaza tod do’ fame) said, “It is quite unfortunate thing to happen as we were shooting like always and suddenly we were informed by our Producer (BP Singh) that the shooting has been called off indefinitely because there were issues with the channel.”

The Express’ source continued, “The producers of the show will take this time to decide on the new format of the show. With time, it’s important to innovate and grow. They are yet to decide whether it will come back as a daily or a weekend series. But it will be at par with the original series, also adding new age technology. For the time being, the audience will get to see the repeat telecast of CID on Sony.”

An entertainment journalist offered the channel’s official statement on the matter by attaching a screenshot. You can read it here:

Fans of the show who had been in collective mourning since the rumours broke out heaved a sigh of relief on Twitter. You can check out some reactions here.

CID first aired in 1997 and has completed over 1500 episodes so far.

First Published: Oct 23, 2018 14:26 IST

