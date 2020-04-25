Sophie Turner advises fans not to drink bleach after Donald Trump’s statement, calls him a moron

tv

Game of Thrones actor Sophie Turner thought it was necessary to clear out the ill advice given by US President Donald Trump in his latest statement. His latest musings include injecting disinfectants into people to fight Covid-19 infection, triggering an outcry around the world.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Sophie, who is reportedly pregnant with her first child, shared a video that showed her waking up from a nap with an important advice. “Good morning everyone. Don’t drink bleach like Donald Trump says. He’s a f*cking moron,” she said.

Trump’s offhand comment Thursday wondering if disinfectants could be injected or ingested to fight Covid-19 got intense blowback from doctors and other health officials on Friday. It also prompted blunt warnings from the makers of popular commercial products.

Trump suggested injecting cleansers like bleach and isopropyl alcohol because Bill Bryan, the head of Homeland Security Department’s Technology Directorate said that bleach killed the virus in five minutes and alcohol in 30 seconds.

“We must be clear that under no circumstance should our disinfectant products be administered into the human body (through injection, ingestion or any other route),” said a statement from the parent of the company that makes Lysol and Dettol, Reckitt Benckiser. “Bleach and other disinfectants are not suitable for consumption or injection under any circumstances” declared the Clorox Co.

The novel coronavirus has already killed more than 50,000 Americans and infected more than 2.7 million people worldwide.

Earlier, Sophie had shared another video with husband Joe Jonas about the coronavirus pandemic and the need to stay at home. She even seemingly trashed actor Evangeline Lilly who was not taking the idea of social distancing seriously in the time of coronavirus outbreak.

“Stay inside, don’t be f***ing stupid, even if you count your freedom over -- I don’t know, what is it -- your health,” Turner said during an Instagram Live video. Lilly had said she values her freedom more than the safety measures such as isolation that have been suggested to fight the massive Covid-19 outbreak the world over, and also mentioned how she was taking her kids to gym camp.

“I don’t give a F about your freedom. You could be infecting other people, other vulnerable people around you, by doing this. So stay inside, guys. It’s not cool and it’s not big and it’s not clever,” Turner said.

(With AP inputs)

