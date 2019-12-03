Drogon didn’t eat Daenerys, Bran will be crowned king in books too: 5 highlights from Game of Thrones DVD commentary

tv

Updated: Dec 03, 2019 08:18 IST

The final season of Game of Thrones will soon be released on DVD, and it will include invaluable cast and crew commentaries. Entertainment Weekly has published a list of insights from the upcoming home video release, in which creators David Benioff and DB Weiss, joined by cast members such as Kit Harrington, Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage, address some of the most pressing debates about the final season.

Here are five highlights:

Harrington revealed that Jon Snow’s decision to kill Daenerys was a last-minute one. “He doesn’t know he’s going to betray her until right at the end,” he said. “In Jon’s head, it’s a number of [reasons: Dany] doesn’t factor in anyone else’s decisions and it also means [Dany] is going to kill my sisters, so it becomes [my] family vs. her.”

The creators said that even George RR Martin intends for Bran to be named the one true king in his A Song of Ice and Fire book series. “Bran is the only probably pure person in there,” Peter Dinklage (Tyrion) noted. “And the fact he cannot father children is key because they’ve repeated the cycle in this Westerosi history of heirs being really bad.”

David Benioff (L) and D.B. Weiss accept the award for Outstanding Writing For A Drama Series for HBO's Game of Thrones at the 67th Primetime Emmy Awards in Los Angeles. ( REUTERS )

Asked about which season was their favourite to produce, Benioff said seasons 4, 6, and 8, while Weiss singled out season 4 because “everybody was in a groove but we were so far from the end we didn’t have to worry about the ending…four was peak fun.”

Benioff also provided a reason behind why Drogon destroyed the Iron Throne after Dany’s death, refuting popular fan theories that Drogon had a nuanced reason for doing so. “If [Dany is] not going to sit on it, no one’s going to sit on it,” he said.

As to ongoing internet debate about what Drogon did with Dany after flying away with her dead body, “Drogon’s not going to eat you,” Benioff said. “He’s not a cat. Did you see how gently he was nudging you?”

The final season, despite poor critical reception, won numerous accolades, including the Emmy Award for Best Drama series.

