Sudhanshu Pandey slams awards show for flouting norms during Covid-19 pandemic: ‘No one was wearing a mask’

tv

Updated: Nov 26, 2020, 14:52 IST

Actor Sudhanshu Pandey lashed out at the organisers of Dadasaheb Phalke Icon Awards 2020 for not following any protocols related to the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic. At a press conference on the sidelines of the awards show, he said that it was ‘very unfortunate’ that no one was even wearing a mask inside the venue.

In a video shared online by a paparazzo, Sudhanshu said in Hindi, “No one is following any kind of protocol at this function. This is very unfortunate. There were so many people inside and no one was wearing a mask. There were no sanitisers or sanitising. I am really disappointed that we are all gathered here for such a good thing but no protocol has been followed. At a time like this, when the government is expressing concern and there is talk of imposing a lockdown again, no one was even wearing a mask.”

Sudhanshu reminded everyone that the pandemic is still raging and everyone is at risk of infection. “I want to appeal to everyone from this dias and remind them that the pandemic is not yet over. A second and third wave of the pandemic is taking over the world. Please do not think that Covid-19 will not affect you. It can happen to anyone at any time. Please be responsible for your families, if not for yourselves. Please follow the rules and regulations because nothing is more important than one’s life,” he said.

Also see | Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan goes boho-chic in a crop top and long skirt. See photo

Sudhanshu has been a part of several films, including Singh Is Kinng, Dus Kahaaniyaan and Singham. He has also acted in a number of TV shows such as Ye Meri Life Hai, Dishayein and 24. He is currently seen as the lead actor in the serial Anupamaa, which stars Rupali Ganguly in the titular role.

Follow @htshowbiz for more