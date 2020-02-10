Sushmita Sen to make her acting comeback with a web series titled Aarya: report

tv

Sushmita Sen will make her acting comeback not with a film, but in the digital space. According to a report in Bollywood Hungama, she will play the titular role in a web series titled Aarya, which will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar on March 29.

A source close to the development told the website, “After the merger of Disney and Fox Star Network it was a wait and watch journey to see Disney+ and Hotstar merge. Now with Sushmita Sen’s new show Aarya, that will mark her return to acting after a ten-year gap, the Indian market will be introduced to Disney+ Hotstar.”

“The show is directed by Ram Madhwani, and the shooting had commenced in December 2019. Set against a Rajasthani backdrop the show will see Sushmita playing the character of Aarya,” the insider added.

In December last year, Sushmita announced that she was making her acting comeback. Her last Bollywood release was Anees Bazmee’s No Problem in 2010, although she also acted in a Bengali film titled Nirbaak in 2015.

In an Instagram post, Sushmita wrote, “I have always been in awe of love that knows patience!! This alone makes me a fan of my fans!! They have waited 10 long years for my return to the Screen, lovingly encouraging me every step of the way throughout my hiatus...unconditionally!!! I RETURN JUST FOR YOU!!!!! #secondinnings #gratitude #love #faith #patience #showtime I love you guys!!! #duggadugga.”

Earlier, in an interview with Rajeev Masand, Sushmita had said that she made a conscious decision to take a break from films after adopting her younger daughter Alisah in 2010 because she did not want to miss out on the early milestones in her life. “I did not sponsor a child; I became a mother,” she said, adding that she did not regret her decision to quit films.

