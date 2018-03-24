Tiger Shroff was never supposed to shoot: Kapil Sharma quashes rumours of cancelling shoot

One of India’s most loved stand-up comedians is battling with negative reports before the airing of his new show Family Time With Kapil Sharma.

There were reports that Kapil Sharma cancelled the shoot with Bollywood actors Tiger Shroff and Disha Patani at the last moment. It was said that the actors were supposed to shoot for the second episode of Family Time With Kapil Sharma ahead of the release of their film Baaghi 2.

Kapil took to Twitter and said, “Tiger was never supposed to shoot for our 2nd episode, so shoot cancel hone ka sawaal hi paida nahi hota. kuch to authenticity rakha karo yaar. Twitter kya ab explanation dene ke liye hi reh gya hai?Best wishes to my brother @iTIGERSHROFF for #baaghi2 see u soon bro.. lots of love.”

Earlier on Friday, the channel said in a statement, “There has been a technical issue on the sets which cannot be resolved immediately. Hence, today’s shoot had to be rescheduled. The press conference is also been rescheduled. We will update you on the revised dates. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The show is scheduled to go on air from March 25 with Ajay Devgn as the celebrity guest on the first episode.

Kapil suffered a PR nightmare in March 2017 when he physically abused another comedian Sunil Grover on a flight. His show’s ratings took a nosedive as fans rushed to Sunil’s side and his co-stars also decided to quit the show.

It’s been a year since then and Kapil seems to have learnt his lessons. Will he be able to fight the negative reports with his new show?