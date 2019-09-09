TV actor Amit Tandon calls off divorce with wife Ruby: ‘We are living very much as husband and wife’

tv

Updated: Sep 09, 2019 14:10 IST

Actor and singer Amit Tandon has called off his divorce with wife and dermatologist Ruby Tandon. He told SpotBoye in an interview that the two have been living together as a couple.

“We are now living as a couple, ek baar phir (once again). We are living very much as husband and wife. We realised that we are better together as one unit rather than apart as two. We are also doing better in our respective work. My new song is coming up on Monday. Ruby is setting up a new place and will be back in full flow, soon,” he told the website. Ruby was held up in a Dubai jail in 2017 for she was arrested for misbehaving with DHA (Dubai Health Authorities) and was released 10 months later.

Amit and Ruby have a nine-year-old daughter together and he says he believes in saving his marriage. “A lot of parents are applying for a divorce, but we don’t subscribe to that school of thought which says ‘it’s okay to part ways if you have differences with your partner’. We believed in saving the situation, we tried and we have succeeded,” he added.

The couple announced separation in August 2017 citing compatibility issues. There were rumours that Amit was having an extra marital affair, which he had denied in an interview to Hindustan Times. “Whatever is being reported about infidelity issues, is absolutely wrong. We have been together for a while and it’s been 10 years of marriage. Issues started to arise some time back, and there were more of compatibility differences,” he had said.

Amit played the role of Abhimanyu Modi in the show Dill Mill Gayye and also made it to the final round of singing reality show Indian Idol in season one.

