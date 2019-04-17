Amit Tandon opens up on wife being released from Dubai jail, releases new single after 10 years

Singer-turned-actor Amit Tandon, who recently returned with a new single, has opened up on wife Ruby being released from a Dubai jail after spending 10 months behind bars. Amit and his wife Ruby had announced separation in 2017. The same year she was held in remand at Al Raffa jail after the Dubai Health Authority complained against her for threatening some government officials. Talking about his seven-year-old daughter, Amit has revealed that they are now making efforts for a reconciliation.

Also read: Pankaj Tripathi moves into new sea-facing house

A Mumbai Mirror report quoted Amit as saying, “The difficult time helped put things into perspective. There were a lot of upheavals in my life and it was difficult to explain to my daughter, Jiyana, who is seven, what was happening. In a way, I felt guilty for the situation she had to face. I still remember her crying through the night when Ruby was away. We suffered serious financial losses, but all this has only made us stronger. The legal system in Dubai is not easy to work around. We got a court hearing after over 10 months.” The Mumbai-based dermatologist spent 10 months in jail before she returned to India in January this year.

After his appearance on Indian Idol in 2004, Amit lent his voice to a few songs and then switched to acting on TV in shows such as Kaisa Yeh Pyar Hai and Dil Mil Gaye.

Amit also returned to music after a gap of 10 years with a new single, Checkmate in collaboration with Bups Saggu and Rimi Nique. The teaser of the song is already out and the song will be released on Wednesday. Talking about his new single, Amit told Times of India, “I am excited about my return to music. I have missed it immensely all this while. This single is special. It’s quite current and relevant and has a chill vibe, which can resonate with partygoers and friends who go on long drives. It has shaped up well and I hope the audience will love it.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 17:53 IST