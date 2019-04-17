Inside Pankaj Tripathi’s new sea-facing apartment that the actor called his ‘dream home’

Bollywood actor Pankaj Tripathi, who has been breaking stereotypes and earning laurels with every performance, has bought a new sea-facing house in Mumbai and his friends are posting sweet messages on social media. The actor, however, said inspiring others ‘to reach for the stars’ is more important for him than buying a new house or a car.

Filmmaker Avinash Das posted a picture from the grih pravesh puja at Pankaj’s house. A friend wrote on Facebook, “North Indian actors face lots of troubles in Mumbai and the responsibilities grow with growing fame and money - there is an increased number of selfish people around and Pankaj and Mridula (his wife) are taking balanced steps amidst all this. Best wishes.”

Also read: Soni Razdan responds to Rangoli and Kangana, says ‘Mahesh Bhatt launched you’

Pankaj Tripathi with his wife.

Speaking to Mumbai Mirror in an interview Pankaj said, “I’d be happier if my journey inspired others to reach for the stars. That’s more important than buying a new house or a car.” Initially reluctant to talk about the new house, Pankaj said that his dream was to earn enough to own a house in Mumbai. “That dream materialised a long time ago. Everything that’s happening now is extra… surplus. I don’t have a lot of needs”.

Pankaj added that he wanted his parents to visit the new house but they had to cancel the tickets as his 94-year-old father is not well.

In an earlier interview to IANS, Pankaj said, “Today, my wife Mridula and I own our dream house. But I haven’t forgotten my one-room shed with its tin roof in Patna. One night, the rains and wind were so intense that one of the tin sheets blew away and I was left looking at the naked sky.”

He went on to say, “It is our dream home, a love nest at the seaside. Now I’ve finally bought our dream house in Madh Island. My wife got very emotional after we shifted into our new home.”

On the work front, Pankaj is currently working on Kabir Khan’s sports drama, ’83, where he plays manager of India’s World Cup-winning 1983 team, Man Singh. The film stars Ranveer Singh as Kapil Dev. Pankaj will also essay the role of Janhvi Kapoor’’s father in her upcoming film on Gunjan Saxena.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Apr 17, 2019 12:17 IST