You can't cry about the unfortunate incidents in life. You should brace through them and move on, says Shivin Narang on his recent injury

You can’t cry about the unfortunate incidents in life. You should brace through them and move on, says Shivin Narang on his recent injury

The Beyhadh actor, who recently cut his hand quite badly at home, underwent a surgery to reattach his tendons and is now, back home

May 06, 2020
Kavita Awaasthi
Kavita Awaasthi
Hindustan Times, Mumbai
Actor Shivin Narang was recently admitted to a Mumbai hospital after he injured his left hand badly
Actor Shivin Narang was recently admitted to a Mumbai hospital after he injured his left hand badly(Photo: Instagram/Shivin7)
         

“Everything happened in a fraction of a second. I accidentally slipped in my home and to steady myself, I balanced my hand on a glass table which gave away. The glass cut my hand quite badly and I had to rush to the hospital,” shares actor Shivin Narang, who was recently admitted in a Mumbai hospital after he injured his left hand badly. 

“As the injury was deep, the doctors had to operate as they needed to work on the tendons. Now, I have a plaster on my hand and I have to keep my hand in a certain position. It will be on for a month and I have to take care of my hand,” says Shivin, who discharged after two days of the surgery.

Earlier in January, he had injured his hand on the sets of his show Beyhadh 2 and suffered a hairline fracture.

Talking about unfortunate incidents in life, including his two injuries and his building being sealed after a resident turned out positive for Covid-19, the actor gets philosophical. “I guess that is what life is. It is full surprises and one keeps moving on and face the challenges ahead of us. We should take precautions and steps to protect ourselves. Even then, tragic and tough situations can happen, like this injury happened. One has to be strong and you can’t cry about the unfortunate incidents in life.” 

Apart from Beyhadh 2, Shivin was also seen on Khatron Ke Khiladi. Earlier, he has appeared in shows including Suvreen Guggal – Topper of The Year, Ek Veer Ki Ardaas Veera.

