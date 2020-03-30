Unlock the box of hobbies this lockdown

Updated: Mar 30, 2020 19:28 IST

At a time when anxiety and panic has gripped us all, courtesy the coronavirus outbreak, there is a need to find a way out to beat the boredom, especially when majority of us are working from home or staying put without work.

“Practicing social distancing has limited the human interaction. Suddenly, it seems like the hours in a day have increased. There is nothing to do. Looks like it is the perfect time to get back to hobbies and do things that bring joy in such dark times,” says Shrinkhla Hydar, a teacher.

“It is all about making most of this time by being with kids and husbands but then it is also about taking out some me time. With all the extra time on your hands, it is time to go back to the things that once made us happy. With lack of time I hardly use get time to cook at leisure with my daughters. As on any normal day they have school, homework and what not. So in this quarantine period we had a multiple joint cooking sessions,” she says while thanking online portals.

“I had the recipes for pancakes, ‘Maal pua’ on my tab and so it was easy to make.”

Her husband, who loves gardening, enjoyed planting new herbs and veggies in our terrace and balcony garden with help from kids, all of who are at home.

In between, kids got busy with brushes and painted the canvas red.

“And as if it was not over, after lunch hours we make it a point to have a session of scramble word game or atlas finder. All this can be fun and learn at the same time,” she says.

As the lockdown is on for another few weeks many of us are picking up some old lost interesting hobbies be it wood working, playing musical instrument, gardening, reading or more, for another teacher Vandana Rautela and her real estate businessman Rajeeva.

“We have started exploring and revisiting our inner realms. We are reviving our hobbies and what we like to do like I saw my 17-year-old daughter strumming on the guitar and sketching after a very long time meanwhile, my husband tried his hand in culinary skills. Then I got time to put on my earphones to listen to my favourite songs and watching the spring bloom.”

Corporate professional, Tyrone Crofton Home feels the lockdown has given him time to go back to his old hobby of spending quality time at home.

“My evenings are much more relaxed, knowing that I do not have to wake up early in the morning. My wife and are getting to be together we are sharing all household chores be it tidying up the house and other stuff. Also we are watching films and OTT series. But the best part is I am back to my beloved hobby of woodworking and now I am also learning new woodworking techniques from online videos. I am also indulging in my passion for tools and I have been able to research new tools and ordering them online,” he says.

For another corporate head, Anand Sinha and his wife Nishi Anand and daughter Anushi it is all about family jamming courtesy lockdown.

“Being a music lover, for me it’s an opportunity to catch up with some music from our college days in 90s. In this digital age, streaming online music and radio stations world over have made life so easy. Best of Rod Stewart, Bob Dylan, Pink Floyd, and Jenny Rogers are just a search away. Good home cooked food in the right company of family adds to the nostalgia. It is time to unwind, possibly rewind, and cherish the memories,” says Sinha.