Yogi to again visit UP village where 11 tribals were killed in firing over land dispute in July

varanasi

Updated: Sep 11, 2019 20:25 IST

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath will visit Umbha village in Sonbhadra district of eastern Uttar Pradesh for the second time in two months on Friday, according to an official communiqué. Eleven tribals were killed and 21 others injured in firing over a land dispute in the village on July 17.

According to the initial protocol details of the visit, the chief minister will spend about an hour in the village and allot land lease to landless tribals. He is likely to announce developmental schemes for the village, which he had visited on July 21. During that visit, he met the families of those killed and those injured in the incident. He also gave cheques of monetary assistance to all the affected families.

First Published: Sep 11, 2019 19:40 IST