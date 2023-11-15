Blackpink’s Lisa opting out after her manager quits? Jennie files for trademark amid contract renewal discussion with YG

Blackpink’s future with YG is on the cards. After the girl group's contract expired in August 2023, the uncertainty about their future with the K-pop agency has taken a toll on the agency's stock. On November 14, YG Entertainment revealed that it would announce the decision on Blackpink's Jennie, Rosé, Lisa, and Jisoo’s re-contracting at a later date. Simultaneously, additional incidents unfolded, suggesting possible shifts within the group.

Blackpink’s Lisa’s manager quits YG: report

A report in KBI Zooms suggested that Blackpink’s Lisa’s manager has left YG Entertainment after her long association with the agency. Reportedly, Lisa's manager—who, based on her LinkedIn page, held a senior manager position—recently updated the details to indicate her exit from YG at the end of October.

Not only has Lisa's management quit, but Jennie's manager also made the decision to go. Alison Chang, who manages Jennie's overseas travel, updated her LinkedIn page recently and announced that she is leaving YG.

Jennie files for trademark: report

One account claims that Blackpink's lead rapper, Jennie Kim, has filed a trademark application under her stage name. The Korea Intellectual Property Rights Info Service (KIPRIS) website revealed on November 14 that ten trademark applications for Jennie Ruby Jane were applied under Jennie Kim. However, the authenticity of the report is yet to be determined.

YG announces contract renewal update with Blackpink

In its quarterly report, YG issued a statement on the burning debate about Pink Venom crooners' contract renewal and said "As of the disclosure date, negotiations for a new exclusive contract with the artists are in progress. The final results will be announced through subsequent disclosures of key management matters related to investment decisions."

The five-member K-pop group, which debuted in August 2016, has been in talks with YG since August of this year to extend their exclusive seven-year contract post-expiration. Online rumors indicate that certain members would pursue careers as soloists, while others might focus on starting their own agency. In the meantime, YG is about to debut Babymonster, a new girl group.

