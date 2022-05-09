Putin set to lead WW-2 victory celebration & a reminder from Zelensky: 10 points

Russia has forgotten everything that was important to the victors of World War II, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky said on Sunday as Moscow prepares to mark the Victory Day celebrations, 77 years after the World-War 2 ended. Russian president Vladimir Putin on Monday will lead the celebrations of victory over Nazi Germany more than seven decades ago. He had declared war on Ukraine on February 24 in what he described as a “special military operation” to “denazify” the country.

Here are ten updates on the Ukraine war:

1. As Europe continues to see the worst war in decades, Putin in a message to 12 former Soviet Union Republics - including Ukraine - has said: “Our common duty is to prevent the renaissance of Nazism which has brought so much suffering to people of different countries.”

2. The celebrations will be marked as Ukraine saw a bombing at a school that is reported to have killed over 60 people. "As a result of the Russian air strike on Bilogorivka of the Lugansk region, about 60 people were killed. Civilians who simply hid in the school from the shelling. It was a targeted blow to the school. Another crime of the occupiers. I am sure that today Ukraine has shown that we are already a full-fledged part of the free world and a united Europe,” Zelensky said in his daily nightly address on Sunday.

3. “This attack is yet another reminder that in this war, as in so many other conflicts, it is civilians that pay the highest price,” Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric said in a statement on behalf of the UN chief António Guterres.

4. US first lady Jill Biden on Sunday made a surprise visit to Ukraine and met her Ukrainian counterpart Olena Zelenska. "I thought it was important to show the Ukrainian people that this war has to stop and this war has been brutal and that the people of the United States stand with the people of Ukraine,” she was quoted as saying in reports.

5. Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau also made an unannounced visit to Irpin town. Last month, UK PM Boris Johnson was in Kyiv as he met Zelensky.

6. Joe Biden and other G7 leaders met the Ukrainian president on Sunday virtually as they decided to cut the usage of Russian oil.

7. Ever since the war started, the Kremlin has been facing punitive measures from across the world.

8. The UK on Sunday announced fresh sanctions on Russia, news agency Reuters reported with import tariffs targeting trade worth 1.4 billion pounds and export bans worth £250 million, news agency Reuters reported.

9. "It is part of a wider coordinated effort by the many countries around the world who are horrified by Russia's conduct and determined to bring to bear our economic might to persuade (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to change course,” UK secretary of state for International Trade Anne-Marie Trevelyan said.

10. Those evacuated from Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant have reached the city of Zaporizhzhia, Reuters reported, The evacuations in the port city, and especially at the steel plant, had caught the world's attention.

(With inputs from Reuters, AP, AFP)

