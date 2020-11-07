Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 18:21 IST

Best remembered for his role of Suleiman Isa in ‘Sacred Games’ and Kakaji in ‘Manmarziyaan,’ celebrity acting coach Saurabh Sachdev feels teaching someone how to act and acting yourself are two very different streams.

“It’s a different ball game to teach and act yourself. When you act you have to detach yourself from being a trainer. When I enact scenes with my students it actually becomes challenging as an actor to not to think as a coach and hold back from finding flaws in my protégé’s act,” said Saurabh who has been busy with his global online classes during the pandemic.

Known to have trained the likes of Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Freida Pinto to name a few, Saurabh says it has been a tough phase for all institutes and training centres. “Like others my training institute ‘The Actors Truth’ too is closed since March and I have been taking online classes. Though teaching online did bring in many more students from far and wide but at the same time it became very challenging to train in such a manner. Acting is such a profession which is not viable without human connect in real time so it does get complicated to teach virtually.”

Suarabh is all happy as his recently released series and film has earned him praises around. Talking more about his OTT series-cum-film, he said, “When Bejoy Nambiar offered me this character in ‘Taish,’ I was totally thrilled as it had many interesting layers and a superb story. I remember how he gave me a full-hand in carving my character and the same time suggested not to go overboard. The way the series has shaped up it has been a very contented project. Next in line is another web series ‘Raat Baaki Hai,’ with an interesting cast.”