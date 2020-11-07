e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

Nov 07, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select Country
Select city
Metro cities -

Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities -

Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / / ‘When you act you have to detach yourself from being a trainer’

‘When you act you have to detach yourself from being a trainer’

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 18:21 IST
S Farah Rizvi
S Farah Rizvi
Saurabh Sachdev
Saurabh Sachdev
         

Best remembered for his role of Suleiman Isa in ‘Sacred Games’ and Kakaji in ‘Manmarziyaan,’ celebrity acting coach Saurabh Sachdev feels teaching someone how to act and acting yourself are two very different streams.

“It’s a different ball game to teach and act yourself. When you act you have to detach yourself from being a trainer. When I enact scenes with my students it actually becomes challenging as an actor to not to think as a coach and hold back from finding flaws in my protégé’s act,” said Saurabh who has been busy with his global online classes during the pandemic.

Known to have trained the likes of Varun Dhawan, Arjun Kapoor, Richa Chadha, Freida Pinto to name a few, Saurabh says it has been a tough phase for all institutes and training centres. “Like others my training institute ‘The Actors Truth’ too is closed since March and I have been taking online classes. Though teaching online did bring in many more students from far and wide but at the same time it became very challenging to train in such a manner. Acting is such a profession which is not viable without human connect in real time so it does get complicated to teach virtually.”

Suarabh is all happy as his recently released series and film has earned him praises around. Talking more about his OTT series-cum-film, he said, “When Bejoy Nambiar offered me this character in ‘Taish,’ I was totally thrilled as it had many interesting layers and a superb story. I remember how he gave me a full-hand in carving my character and the same time suggested not to go overboard. The way the series has shaped up it has been a very contented project. Next in line is another web series ‘Raat Baaki Hai,’ with an interesting cast.”

top news
Bihar exit poll live: Tejashwi preferred CM, says India Today Axis My India
Bihar exit poll live: Tejashwi preferred CM, says India Today Axis My India
Nitish Kumar-led NDA may fall short of clear majority, show 3 exit polls
Nitish Kumar-led NDA may fall short of clear majority, show 3 exit polls
‘Population skew’ in resources to be balanced out by 15th FC
‘Population skew’ in resources to be balanced out by 15th FC
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
US Election 2020: What has happened in the 4 days since November 3
Bihar Poll Updates: Exit polls forecast edge to RJD-led Mahagathbandhan
Bihar Poll Updates: Exit polls forecast edge to RJD-led Mahagathbandhan
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
‘Scientists overcame many constraints’: PM Modi congratulates Isro over launch of EOS-01
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
Cops’ plea on Arnab Goswami’s judicial remand to be heard on Nov 9
Watch: ISRO rocket takes 10 satellites, including 4 US, into space; PM lauds
Watch: ISRO rocket takes 10 satellites, including 4 US, into space; PM lauds
trending topics
Bihar Exit Polls Result 2020 LiveBihar Election 2020 LiveBihar Assembly Election 2020US Presidential Election 2020Covid-19 Live UpdatesIndia’s Covid-19 Cases

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In