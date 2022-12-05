Amber Heard appeals for new trial in defamation case after losing to Johnny Depp

Amber Heard is appealing a new defamation trial against her ex-husband Johnny Depp as she claimed that the Virginia court fight that she lost was held in the wrong state. Earlier this year, Johnny Depp won his defamation case against Amber Heard, with a jury awarding him $15 million in damages. The jury also awarded Amber Heard $2 million for one part of her own counterclaim.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Nearly five months after the verdict, Amber Heard is now filing a new appeal against Johnny Depp in a Virginia appeals court, the New York Times reported. Amber Heard's lawyers submitted multiple claims arguing that the trial was held in the wrong state, objecting to the judge's decision to exclude certain pieces of evidence, including therapy notes in which she reported being abused, the report said.

Read more: Video: Students protest at China's Wuhan university against Covid rules

"Instead of suing Heard in California, where both parties lived and where Depp claimed to have suffered reputational harm, Depp sued in Virginia, a wholly inconvenient forum with no connection to Depp or any meaningful connection to his claims. The trial court erroneously refused to dismiss this action on the ground of forum non-conveniens, based on its mistaken conclusion that Depp's claims arose in Virginia because the Washington Post's servers are located here," Amber Heard's lawyer wrote in the 68-page document.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"The trial court improperly prevented the jury from considering several separate instances in which Heard reported Depp's abuse to a medical professional," the document further claimed.

Amber Heard's team has also asked for the jury's verdict to be reversed, either with a dismissal of Johnny Depp's claims or a new trial entirely, stating that the case should never have gone to trial because another court had already concluded that Johnny Depp abused Amber Heard on multiple occasions.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON