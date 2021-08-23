1 Afghan security force member killed, 3 hurt in firefight at Kabul airport

A member of the Afghan security force was killed and three others were wounded in a firefight with unknown attackers at Kabul airport on Monday, Germany’s military tweeted. American and German forces are also involved in the gun battle and that all Bundeswehr members were uninjured, it added. There is no further information on who the attackers were as of now.

Monday's incident took place after at least seven Afghans died in a panicked crush of people trying to enter Kabul’s international airport on Sunday, the British military said.





After taking over the capital city, the Taliban are manning the outside perimeters of the Kabul airport. Thousands were still trying to flee the country in a chaotic exodus a week after the collapse of the Afghan government, leading to the Taliban military takeover.

The United States and its allies withdrew troops from Afghanistan after a 20-year war aimed at overthrowing the Taliban and hunting down al Qaeda after the 9/11 attacks.

The Biden administration had set August end as the deadline for the complete pullout of the troops, however, with the continuously evolving situation, the US President has said it could be extended. "We're executing a plan to move groups of these Americans to safety and to safely and effectively move them to the airport compound. For security reasons, I'm not going to go into detail ... but I will say again today what I've said before: Any American who wants to get home will get home," said Biden in a statement on Sunday from the White House.

(With agency inputs)

