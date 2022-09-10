Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
£1 billion estate passes to Prince William with Duke of Cornwall title: Report

Updated on Sep 10, 2022 09:46 AM IST

Prince William Becomes Duke of Cornwall: Prince William inherits the estate of Duchy of Cornwall which includes land across 20 counties in England and Wales.

Prince William Becomes Duke of Cornwall: Britain's Prince William during a visit.(AP)
ByHT News Desk

With accession of Prince Charles to the throne following the death of Britain's longest-serving monarch Queen Elizabeth II, Charles' eldest son- Prince William- has become the heir apparent, the Prince of Wales and the 25th Duke of Cornwall.

With this, Prince William inherits the estate of Duchy of Cornwall which includes land across 20 counties in England and Wales, stretching from Devon to Kent, and Carmarthenshire to Nottinghamshire, the Guardian reported.

Most of the estate is reported to comprise farmland, but it also includes homes and commercial properties, forests, rivers, coastline and almost a third of the Dartmoor national park.

Some of the estate’s more unusual holdings include Oval cricket ground in central London, Dartmoor prison, a plant nursery and garden centre at Lostwithiel in Cornwall, the Guardian report said.

The net assets were valued at more than £1bn at the end of March.

Under Prince Charles' leadership, the estate’s annual multimillion pound revenue was used to fund his “public, private and charitable activities”, the duchy’s website said.

