Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 1 dead, 5 injured in drive-by shooting outside Chalmers banquet hall in Detroit
world news

1 dead, 5 injured in drive-by shooting outside Chalmers banquet hall in Detroit

The shooting happened about 2am outside the Chalmers Banquet Hall on the city's East Side.
AP | | Posted by Srivatsan K C, Detroit
PUBLISHED ON JUL 13, 2021 05:15 PM IST
A man died, while two other male victims and three female victims were expected to recover, police said on Twitter.(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

A drive-by shooting left a man dead and five other people wounded outside a banquet hall in Detroit early Tuesday, police said.

The shooting happened about 2 a.m. outside the Chalmers Banquet Hall on the city's East Side. A man died, while two other male victims and three female victims were expected to recover, police said on Twitter.

More than 100 people were gathered for an event at the banquet hall, WXYZ-TV reported from the scene. The shooting left the outside of the building riddled with bullet holes.

No arrests were immediately reported and no information was released about a possible suspect or suspects.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
shooting gun violence detroit
TRENDING NEWS

Fascinating video shows plane dropping fish to restock lakes in Utah. Watch

Swiggy’s ‘growing up is realising that’ tweet is getting amazing replies

‘Proud of my boy,’ Priyanka Gandhi tweets about son’s photography exhibition

Chef makes bald eagle completely out of chocolate. Watch
TRENDING TOPICS
SBI Clerk Admit Card 2021
MP Board Class 10 Result 2021
Horoscope Today
Flood
India Covid Cases
NEET 2021
PM Narendra Modi
Delhi Weather
Tokyo Olympics
Covid vaccine
Gold Price
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP