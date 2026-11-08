Netanyahu rival Eisenkot gets chance to form new Israel govt, will have 6 weeks to prove majority

Israeli President Isaac Herzog on Sunday officially tasked Yashar Party leader Gadi Eisenkot with forming the next government after he received the support of 67 lawmakers, compared with 46 who supported Benjamin Netanyahu's Likud-led bloc.

Israeli President Isaac Herzog hands Gadi Eisenkot, leader of the Yashar party, the mandate to form a new government following the general election, at the president's residence in Jerusalem. (REUTERS)

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He now has 28 days to form a government. The president can extend the deadline by up to 14 days if required.

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Netanyahu, Israel's longest-serving prime minister, has already called for a unity government as he attempts to retain power after his coalition lost its majority in the October 27 election even though it remained the largest bloc in parliament.

Eisenkot said he was willing to include Netanyahu and one of his far-right allies in a coalition government, provided he remained its leader. "If members of Likud and the Religious Zionist Party truly believe this is a time for unity, as they told the president, I cannot conceive of any reason why they would not support a government under my leadership and the principles I have presented," he said.

Israel elections: 10 points to know as Eisenkot receives mandate to form government

Following Sunday's formal announcement, Eisenkot must now begin negotiations with potential coalition partners to form a government. He has six weeks to complete the process.

Eisenkot said that he was “committed, with the mandate given to me here today, to lead the establishment of a national emergency government. This will require creative and extraordinary political moves. Israel does not have the privilege of wasting time or repeating endless election rounds.”

Neither side secured a majority in the polls held in a country sharply divided following the Hamas-led attacks on October 7, 2023, and three years of conflict in Gaza and other parts of the region.

Eisenkot, a former military chief, has ruled out joining hands with Arab parties, whose backing could help him secure a parliamentary majority. However, Arab leaders, who oppose what they describe as the racist policies of Netanyahu and his far-right allies, still recommended Eisenkot as the first candidate to form a government. This gave him the highest number of endorsements.

He is expected to meet Yisrael Beytenu leader Avigdor Liberman, whose party won 7 seats in the recent elections, on Monday, Israeli media reported. They will discuss the possibility of forming a coalition, given Liberman's firm stance against working with Arab parties.

Meanwhile, Netanyahu has been trying to prevent Eisenkot from forming an alliance with Arab-led parties. He has also made claims that Arab parties “stole” the election. Shortly before Herzog's announcement, Netanyahu in a video message called for a “national unity government” and also cautioned against “hastily swearing in a government with terrorist supporters,” a phrase he uses for Arab-led parties.

Eisenkot has several possible routes to forming a government. He could seek to lead a minority government with Arab parties supporting him on key votes, reach an agreement with ultra-Orthodox parties that he and his allies have previously avoided, or form a unity government with Netanyahu.

If he fails to form a government, another candidate will get an opportunity. If that attempt also fails, Parliament can nominate another person. The entire process has a deadline of around 100 days.

If no candidate manages to form a government, Israel will have to hold fresh elections. The country went to the polls five times between 2019 and 2022 amid repeated political deadlocks.

Four opposition parties have also called for the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) to elect a new speaker during its first sitting on Tuesday (November 10). Such a move could lead to the removal of incumbent speaker Amir Ohana of the Likud party. Ohana has said he will not allow a vote on the matter during the new Parliament's first session, but would schedule a debate on choosing his successor within the following week if a majority of lawmakers formally requested one.

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{{^usCountry}} With inputs from agencies {{/usCountry}}

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Deep Dive What does Gadi Eisenkot’s mandate to form Israel’s government mean, and how long does he have? It gives Eisenkot the first opportunity to negotiate a coalition and form the next government. He has 28 days, with a possible 14-day extension. Do the 67 lawmakers who recommended Eisenkot guarantee he can form a government? No. The recommendations gave him the first chance, but they do not confirm coalition support. He still needs agreements that secure the backing of at least 61 lawmakers in the 120-member Knesset. What happens if Eisenkot cannot form a government? Another candidate can get an opportunity, and if that attempt fails, Parliament can nominate someone else. If no candidate succeeds within the formation process, Israel will have to hold fresh elections.