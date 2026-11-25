Microsoft has launched a high-priority internal initiative called ‘Code Red’ to address engineering weaknesses and improve its response to service failures after a major outage disrupted several of its products in mid-November, news agency Reuters reported.

Microsoft aims to bring down the time taken to resolve future service incidents worldwide to one hour, with daily leadership meetings and weekly reviews to track progress. (Unsplash) more less

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The initiative represents the highest level of urgency for Microsoft's engineering and operational teams. It was launched after an outage on November 12-13 affected Exchange Online, Outlook, Teams, Copilot and other Microsoft 365 services, disrupting businesses and government operations across several countries.

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Microsoft attributed the incident to an undetected Windows scalability defect introduced in July. The company said the outage was not related to cyber activity or AI agents. CEO Satya Nadella also publicly apologised for the disruption.

But what exactly is Code Red, and what does Microsoft hope to achieve through the initiative?

Also read: Microsoft declares ‘Code Red’ for M365 core service health following global Outlook outage, internal memos show

What is Microsoft's Code Red?

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{{^usCountry}} Code Red is an internal, high-priority initiative aimed at addressing critical failures in Microsoft's engineering and operational practices. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Code Red is an internal, high-priority initiative aimed at addressing critical failures in Microsoft's engineering and operational practices. {{/usCountry}}

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The seriousness of the initiative was reflected in a memo sent to staff by Jason Henderson, president of Microsoft's M365 Core division. He described the outage as the most customer-impacting incident in the history of Exchange Online, the company's cloud-based email service.

"Code Red means that this is the highest priority work for our team," Henderson said, according to Reuters.

He also noted that the scale and duration of the disruption were unprecedented for the service, adding that never before had so many customers been without email for so long.

Also read: Microsoft President warns global technology outage risks could persist for months amid security upgrades

Why did Microsoft initiate Code Red?

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The November outage exposed problems not only with the affected systems but also with the way engineers managed the crisis.

In a separate memo, Amanda Silver, Microsoft's corporate vice president overseeing M365 Core and Work IQ, described how responders struggled to maintain a clear picture of the situation as the outage unfolded.

Despite the involvement of senior engineering personnel, teams exchanged more than 11,000 messages across 11 Teams chats. Diagnostic information was scattered across different internal tracking systems, making it difficult for engineers to coordinate their findings, hypotheses and decisions.

Silver described the situation as working through a "fog of war", Reuters reported.

The review also raised concerns about the reliability of the affected component. Charles Lamanna, Microsoft's executive vice president of Copilot, Agents and Platform, said it had experienced "roughly ten years' worth of acceptable failures", according to Silver's memo cited by Reuters.

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What changes does Code Red aim to bring?

As part of the initiative, Silver outlined five workstreams aimed at improving the company's ability to manage service disruptions. These include load shedding, geographic traffic partitioning and faster recovery mechanisms.

One of the key targets is to resolve future incidents worldwide within an hour. Microsoft also plans to deploy AI agents to help engineers analyse system health data and identify problems more quickly.

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The company is also strengthening its review process. Henderson said he would hold daily meetings with the Substrate leadership team, which oversees the engineering group responsible for the underlying Microsoft 365 services. Weekly reviews will also be conducted to monitor progress on corrective actions.

"Our work doesn't end when service is restored. Our teams keep working around the clock to quickly implement any lessons learned, and our leadership makes sure this is our top priority," a Microsoft spokesperson told Reuters.

The company has also said it is committed to doing everything possible to prevent future disruptions, rather than focusing solely on restoring services after failures occur.

(With inputs from Reuters)