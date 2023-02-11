Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
12 detained in Turkey over collapsed buildings following earthquake: Report

Updated on Feb 11, 2023 07:22 PM IST

The detained people include contractors of buildings that collapsed in the wake of the a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

Around 6,000 buildings collapsed in southeastern provinces of Turkey.(REUTERS)
AFP |

Turkish police have detained 12 people over collapsed buildings in the southeastern provinces of Gaziantep and Sanliurfa, local media reported Saturday, following the huge quake that hit Turkey.

Those taken into custody included contractors, DHA news agency said. At least 6,000 buildings collapsed after a 7.8-magnitude tremor hit the region, killing nearly 25,000 people.

