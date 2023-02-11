12 detained in Turkey over collapsed buildings following earthquake: Report
The detained people include contractors of buildings that collapsed in the wake of the a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.
AFP |
Turkish police have detained 12 people over collapsed buildings in the southeastern provinces of Gaziantep and Sanliurfa, local media reported Saturday, following the huge quake that hit Turkey.
Those taken into custody included contractors, DHA news agency said. At least 6,000 buildings collapsed after a 7.8-magnitude tremor hit the region, killing nearly 25,000 people.
