Home / World News / 12 detained in Turkey over collapsed buildings following earthquake: Report

12 detained in Turkey over collapsed buildings following earthquake: Report

world news
Updated on Feb 11, 2023 07:22 PM IST

The detained people include contractors of buildings that collapsed in the wake of the a 7.8-magnitude earthquake.

Around 6,000 buildings collapsed in southeastern provinces of Turkey.(REUTERS)
Around 6,000 buildings collapsed in southeastern provinces of Turkey.(REUTERS)
AFP |

Turkish police have detained 12 people over collapsed buildings in the southeastern provinces of Gaziantep and Sanliurfa, local media reported Saturday, following the huge quake that hit Turkey.

Also read: Turkey - Syria quake: Two women survive for days under earthquake rubble

Those taken into custody included contractors, DHA news agency said. At least 6,000 buildings collapsed after a 7.8-magnitude tremor hit the region, killing nearly 25,000 people.

Get Latest World Newsalong with Latest Newsfrom Indiaat Hindustan Times.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
earthquake turkey
earthquake turkey
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, February 12, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out