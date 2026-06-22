12 Indian nationals among 13 killed in explosion at Qatar's Ras Laffan LNG facility

At least 12 Indians out of 13 have been reported killed in an explosion at a factory in the Ras Laffan Industrial City in Qatar, officials said on Monday.

This picture shows the Ras Laffan Industrial City, Qatar's principal site for production of liquefied natural gas and gas-to-liquid, administrated by Qatar Petroleum (AFP)

"Qatari authorities have confirmed that 12 Indian nationals have unfortunately passed away in the Ras Laffan incident yesterday night," the Indian Embassy in Doha said in a post on X.

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“We extend our deepest condolences to the bereaved families and prayers for the departed souls”

The authorities further confirmed that those who were injured in the incident are now in a stable condition and are receiving medical treatment.

“Qatari authorities have also confirmed that all those who got injured in the incident are in stable condition and are receiving appropriate medical treatment.”

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{{^usCountry}} “Our Embassy is working in close contact with the Qatari authorities to extend all possible help to the Indian nationals and their families affected by this incident, including ensuring that mortal remains of the deceased are sent to India at the earliest.” {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “Our Embassy is working in close contact with the Qatari authorities to extend all possible help to the Indian nationals and their families affected by this incident, including ensuring that mortal remains of the deceased are sent to India at the earliest.” {{/usCountry}}