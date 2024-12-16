Menu Explore
12 Indians found dead in Georgia’s mountain resort: Officials

ByPTI
Dec 16, 2024 08:01 PM IST

The Indian mission in Tbilisi said that all 12 victims were Indian nationals. However, Georgia’s internal affairs ministry statement said 11 were foreigners while one victim was its citizen

Tbilisi: Twelve Indian nationals were found dead at a restaurant in Georgia’s mountain resort of Gudauri, according to the Indian mission here.

Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs said in a statement that no signs of injuries or signs of violence were detected in an initial inspection. All victims died from carbon monoxide poisoning, local media reported, citing police.

The Indian mission in Tbilisi said that all 12 victims were Indian nationals. However, Georgia’s internal affairs ministry statement said 11 were foreigners while one victim was its citizen.

It added that the bodies of all victims, employees in the same Indian restaurant, were found in bedrooms on the second floor of the facility.

“Mission has just learned about the death of 12 Indian nationals in Gudauri, Georgia. Deepest condolences to the bereaved families. Mission is in touch with the local authorities to get details of the Indian nationals who lost their lives. All possible assistance will be given,” the Indian mission here said in a statement.

The police started an investigation under Article 116 of the Criminal Code of Georgia, which implies negligent manslaughter.

According to the preliminary investigation, a power generator was placed in an indoor area, a closed space near the bedrooms, which was turned on, probably after the power supply was turned off on Friday night.

A forensic medical examination has also been appointed to determine the “exact cause of death”.

