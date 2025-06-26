Search
Thursday, Jun 26, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Subscribe
Enjoy unlimited access

Subscribe Now! Get features like

ad-free-icon
Ad lite A Minimal Ad Experience
premium-icon-1
HT Premium Articles Expertly crafted articles
quick-read-icon-1
Quickreads Segment News brief in summary format
epaper-icon-1
HT E-paper Access digital news experience
sub-popup-img
Subscribe Now

12 killed in mass shooting during celebration in Mexico's Guanajuato

AP |
Jun 26, 2025 06:19 AM IST

People were dancing and drinking in the street in celebration of St. John the Baptist when the shooting began. Revelers screamed and ran to escape the gunfire.

Twelve people were killed overnight in the Mexican state of Guanajuato when gunmen opened fire on a celebration in the city of Irapuato, authorities said Wednesday.

Votive candles are placed near the bullet-riddled house where gunmen opened fire on Tuesday during a party celebrating the Nativity of John the Baptist. (Source: Reuters)(REUTERS)
Votive candles are placed near the bullet-riddled house where gunmen opened fire on Tuesday during a party celebrating the Nativity of John the Baptist. (Source: Reuters)(REUTERS)

People were dancing and drinking in the street in celebration of St. John the Baptist when the shooting began. Revelers screamed and ran to escape the gunfire, according to videos circulated online.

Irapuato official Rodolfo Gómez Cervantes, said in a news conference Wednesday that the number of victims had risen to 12. Some 20 others were wounded.

President Claudia Sheinbaum lamented the attack, saying that it was under investigation.

Last month, seven people were killed in a shooting that targeted a party organized by the Catholic Church in San Bartolo de Berrios, Guanajuato.

Guanjuato, which is northwest of Mexico City, has been one of the country’s most violent states, as various organized crime groups battle for control. There have been 1,435 homicides in the state through the first five months of the year, more than double any other state.

Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
Get the latest headlines from US news and global updates from Pakistan, UK, Bangladesh, and Russia get all the latest headlines in one place with including Vance Luther Boelteron Hindustan Times.
News / World News / 12 killed in mass shooting during celebration in Mexico's Guanajuato
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On