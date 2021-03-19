Home / World News / 13 law enforcement officers killed after criminals ambush patrol in Mexico
world news

13 law enforcement officers killed after criminals ambush patrol in Mexico

The National Guard, army, navy and intelligence have joined an operation to find those responsible for the attack.
ANI, Mexico City
PUBLISHED ON MAR 19, 2021 07:27 AM IST
Oone more attack took place on Thursday in the neighboring municipality of Almoloya de Alquisiras, with four law enforcement officers having been killed in the incident.(File Photo. Representative image)

Criminals have attacked a patrol of law enforcement bodies in the central Mexican state of Mexico, leaving 13 officers killed, the regional ministry of security said.

"On late Thursday, a joint convoy of the security ministry and the prosecutor's office of the state of Mexico was ambushed by a criminal group in the Llano Grande district of the Coatepec Harinas municipality ... Currently, we have information about eight killed officers of the security ministry and five dead employees of the prosecutor's office," a spokesperson for the regional ministry of security said in a statement on late Thursday.

The National Guard, army, navy and intelligence have joined an operation to find those responsible for the attack, the spokesperson added.

According to media reports, one more attack took place on Thursday in the neighboring municipality of Almoloya de Alquisiras, with four law enforcement officers having been killed in the incident.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
mexico
TRENDING TOPICS
West Bengal Election
Farmers’ Protest
Parliament LIVE
India vs England 4th T20
Covid-19 cases in India
Amrita Rao
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP