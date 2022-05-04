Home / World News / 17 killed in road accident in western Ukraine, President Zelensky condemns
17 killed in road accident in western Ukraine, President Zelensky condemns

  • In his daily address to the nation late Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said a "terrible road accident" had taken place in the western Rivne region.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.(AP File Photo)
Published on May 04, 2022 06:24 AM IST
AFP |

A bus collided with a fuel truck in western Ukraine on Tuesday, killing at least 17 people, authorities said, piling further misery on the war-torn country.

In his daily address to the nation late Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said a "terrible road accident" had taken place in the western Rivne region.

"A bus, a car and a fuel truck collided. As of now, there are already 17 dead, but there may be more victims," Zelensky said, expressing condolences to those who lost loved ones in the accident.

The accident did not appear to be directly linked to Russia's war against Ukraine, which is in its third month, and Zelensky did not mention any connection in his address.

In recent weeks, Russia has been focusing its attacks on southern and eastern Ukraine, while occasionally also striking sites in western regions.

 

 

 

 

