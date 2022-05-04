17 killed in road accident in western Ukraine, President Zelensky condemns
- In his daily address to the nation late Tuesday, President Volodymyr Zelensky said a "terrible road accident" had taken place in the western Rivne region.
A bus collided with a fuel truck in western Ukraine on Tuesday, killing at least 17 people, authorities said, piling further misery on the war-torn country.
"A bus, a car and a fuel truck collided. As of now, there are already 17 dead, but there may be more victims," Zelensky said, expressing condolences to those who lost loved ones in the accident.
The accident did not appear to be directly linked to Russia's war against Ukraine, which is in its third month, and Zelensky did not mention any connection in his address.
In recent weeks, Russia has been focusing its attacks on southern and eastern Ukraine, while occasionally also striking sites in western regions.
End of free Twitter? Elon Musk hints he may charge commercial, govt users
Elon Musk has dropped a major hint of what Twitter will be like under Musk as he revealed his plans of making Twitter something like a paywall social media platform. "Ultimately, the downfall of the Freemasons was giving away their stonecutting services for nothing," Musk tweeted making premises for introducing a fee for Twitter.
Supreme Court draft leak rocks US
Washington: Declaring that the right to abortion is “not deeply rooted in the nation's history and traditions”, the US Supreme Court appeared set to overturn the historic Roe v Wade verdict of 1973 that legalised abortion nationwide, according to a leaked draft of the majority opinion reported by the news site Politico. In a statement, the court said justices often circulate draft opinions as routine and essential part of court's confidential deliberative work.
On abortion row, Joe Biden says woman's right to choose fundamental
United States President Joe Biden on Tuesday urged voters to defend the “fundamental” rights of a woman amid reports that the country's Supreme Court is looking to scrap the landmark 1973 Roe v Wade ruling that had legalised abortion nationwide. "Roe has been the law of the land for almost 50 years, and basic fairness and the stability of our law demand that it not be overturned," Biden added.
Supreme Court draft suggests Roe v Wade could be overturned: Report
Ukraine will win: UK PM invokes Churchill in his message to Kyiv
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the Ukrainian Parliament on Tuesday that it was Kyiv's finest hour and it would emerge victorious in the ongoing war with Russia. Johnson became the first Western leader to address the war-torn nation's parliament since Russian forces invaded Ukraine on February 24. Johnson also saluted the country's bravery in exploding "the myth of (Russian President Vladimir) Putin's invincibility".
