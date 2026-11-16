17 killed in two mass shootings in South Africa: police

Seventeen people have been killed in two separate shootings in South Africa, police said on Monday, as the crime-weary country battles persistently high murder rates. Roughly 60 people are killed in the country on average a day, according to police statistics (Representative Image/Unsplash)

Roughly 60 people are killed in the country on average a day, according to police statistics, with motives ranging from the drugs trade and illegal mining to competition over minibus taxi routes.

In one incident, nine bodies were found early Monday in an informal settlement outside the capital Pretoria, police said.

"All nine were found in a shack with gunshot wounds this morning," a spokeswoman said.

The dead were six men and three women.

The second killing occurred in a semi-rural area outside the eastern city of Pietermaritzburg where police found a bullet-riddled vehicle after responding to reports of a shooting late Sunday.

"Inside the vehicle police found eight men who had multiple gunshot wounds and were certified dead at the scene," a police statement said.

The men had not yet been identified and it was too early to speculate on a motive, KwaZulu-Natal province police spokesman Colonel Robert Netshiunda told the Newzroom Afrika broadcaster.

"We have seen these kinds of shootings before and there have been different motives from stock theft-related, to drugs-related to taxi violence," he said.