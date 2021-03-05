17% of total food available globally wasted in 2019: Here’s what the UN said
Households, retailers, institutions and the hospitality industry threw almost one billion tonne, or 17% of the food available to consumers worldwide in 2019, the United Nations (UN) has said. Here is all you need to know about the wastage:
• It is far more than previously suspected and environmentally, socially and economically costly.
• If all the wasted food were packed into 40-ton container trucks parked end-to-end, they would circle the Earth seven times.
• UN estimates nearly 700 million people go to bed hungry every night.
• Up to now, food waste was seen as a rich world problem.
• But the UN Environment Programme’s Sustainable Food Systems Programme’s report showed household food waste is a global problem.
• Of the 121 kilos of consumer-level food thrown away each year for every person on the planet, more than half -- 74 kilos -- is disposed of by households.
• The report covers three-quarters of humanity and 54 countries -- poor, middle-income and rich -- with good enough data to ensure robust findings.
• It is also the first to focus exclusively on what happens to food at the consumer level, rather than food lost during production, storage, or distribution.
• The resulting Food Waste Index is designed to help countries take the measure of the problem within their borders, which could also help curb global warming.
• If food loss and waste were a country, it would be the third biggest emitter of greenhouse gas emissions on the planet.
• Even as efforts to avoid food waste are scaled up, there remains the problem of what to do with whatever unused or unusable biowaste is left over.
• The one place it should not go is landfills where it emits the powerful greenhouse gas methane and serves no productive purpose.
• There are many alternatives to burying biowaste, including donating food that is still edible, processing it for animal feed, composting, and biogas production.
• One technology already operating on an industrial scale in South Africa and elsewhere is the use of black soldier fly larvae to produce protein-rich animal feed.
• Rich countries such as the Netherlands and Denmark have acted successfully on food waste.
• Britain saw a 31% drop in household food waste over 12 years, excluding inedible matter.
• Food waste issues will be addressed at the first-ever UN World Food Systems Summit in September or October.
• The summit will provide an opportunity to launch new actions to tackle food waste globally.
• One of the UN Sustainable Development Goals aims to halve per capita global food waste at the retail and consumer level by 2030.
Capitol riot: Trump can return to YouTube after 'risk of violence' falls
- YouTube in late January suspended Trump's channel, joining other social media platforms in banning his accounts following the deadly January 6 Capitol riot.
Ready to sit in Oppn: Pak PM before key vote
- The opposition currently has 53 seats in the 100-member Senate, while Khan’s ruling alliance has 47 seats.
US Capitol: Law enforcement on alert after warning of likely breach
- The threat appears to be connected to a far-right conspiracy theory, mainly promoted by supporters of QAnon, that former president Trump will rise again to power on March 4 and that thousands will come to Washington, DC, to try to remove Democrats from office.
UN tells military: Stop murdering protesters
- At least 700 people were detained on Wednesday alone, with many of them reportedly swept up as forces conducted door-to-door searches.
Joe Biden pledges deeper ties in Indo-Pacific in national security plan
- It has been taken to a different level by the Biden administration, accorded the same significance as Europe, which has dominated US diplomatic and military thinking and spending for more than a century now, starting with World War I.
