Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / World News / 19-metre-long whale dies after getting stranded in northern France
world news

19-metre-long whale dies after getting stranded in northern France

The fin whale, weighing around 15 tonnes, apparently beached itself after getting injured
The whale would be pulled to an area where they could carry out an autopsy on Tuesday (Photo by BERNARD BARRON / AFP)(AFP)
Updated on Nov 07, 2021 08:34 PM IST
AFP |

French animal experts said on Sunday they were preparing to conduct an autopsy on a 19-metre-long whale that died after getting stranded at the northern port of Calais.

The fin whale, weighing around 15 tonnes, apparently beached itself after getting injured, a rare phenomenon in the area.

"It is a female, about 30 years old, who ran aground on Saturday," Jacky Karpouzopoulos of the CMNF animal protection group told AFP.

"She was sick but she reached the port of Calais still alive, then she went too close to the rocks and she ran aground."

Karpouzopoulos said the whale would be pulled to an area where they could carry out an autopsy on Tuesday.

Fin whales, the second-biggest mammal species in the world after the blue whale, are listed as vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature.

Several species of whale populate the waters around France.

Earlier this year, a humpback whale was discovered washed up on a beach in France's Mediterranean south.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
france beached whale
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

China: Communist party meet to cement Xi Jinping’s rule

Sudan security fires tear gas on anti-coup protesters

Pak court acquits LeT, JuD leaders despite FATF’s call for targeting terror groups

Vaccine mandate: Protesters in Australia’s major cities take to the streets
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Diwali 2021
Horoscope Today
Diwali bash 2021
India Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
Delhi Air Quality
Diwali 2021 Wishes
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP