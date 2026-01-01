2 India-born scientists appointed to Canada’s highest honours list

Two eminent scientists, both born in India, have been included in Canada’s highest honours’ list announced on Wednesday. A US and a Canadian flag flutter at the Canada-United States border crossing at the Thousand Islands Bridge. (REUTERS)

Professor Praveen K Jain from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario, and professor emeritus Chandrakant Padamshi Shah from the University of Toronto’s Dalla Lana School of Public Health were among those appointed to the Order of Canada by the country’s governor general Mary Simon.

“Every appointment celebrates not only the talent, expertise and dedication of individuals, but also the countless lives they have touched through their work, vision and contributions. Their commitment extends beyond borders, inspiring progress in our communities, our country and around the world,” she said in a press release.

Jain is currently a professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Queen’s University and founder of its Centre for Energy and Power Electronics Research. The citation for his appointment as an Officer of the Order of Canada noted he is a “a leading inventor in electrical energy processing” which “has advanced efficient power generation, transmission and use through electronics” and that “he has shaped the field while mentoring more than 100 trainees, earning recognition as an outstanding educator and innovator.”

Professor Shah was also appointed as an Officer. The citation said that he “transformed public health education nationwide and championed indigenous health throughout his career” and “reshaped Canada’s citizenship exam and established the country’s first endowed indigenous health chair, leaving a profound legacy of inclusion, scholarship and systemic reform.’

Overall, 80 new appointments to the Order were announced. The statement from the Governor General’s office pointed out the recognition is “the cornerstone of the Canadian Honours System.”

Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney congratulated the newest appointees to the Order. In a post on X, he said, “Your contributions have helped build a more vibrant, more united, and stronger Canada.”

Since its creation in 1967, more than 8,250 people from all sectors of society have been appointed to the Order. “The contributions of these trailblazers are varied, yet they have all enriched the lives of others and made a difference to this country,” the release said.