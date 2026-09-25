2 questions, no answer: Pakistan PM Sharif confronted at UN over Hafiz Saeed, harbouring terrorists | Watch

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif refused to answer questions on Hafiz Saeed and Pakistan's alleged harbouring of terrorists as he arrived at and later left the UN headquarters in New York.

Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif, arrives during the 81st session of the United Nations (U.N.) General Assembly at UN Headquarters on September 22 in New York City (via AFP)

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As Sharif entered the UN headquarters, he was asked about the two issues but walked away without responding to the questions.

"Prime Minister, when will you stop harbouring terrorists," an ANI news agency journalist asked Sharif. Later, as he left, he was asked, “When will you prosecute Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) chief Hafiz Saeed”. He did not respond to either question.

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{{^usCountry}} Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province, is a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and the founder of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Saeed is wanted as an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Hafiz Muhammad Saeed, a resident of Sargodha in Pakistan's Punjab province, is a designated terrorist under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, and the founder of the proscribed terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Saeed is wanted as an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack case. {{/usCountry}}

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Recently, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also alleged that the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22, 2025 was orchestrated by Pakistan-based operatives of the banned terrorist organisation Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT). Hafiz Muhammad Saeed has been named as Accused No 8 in NIA's supplementary chargesheet which alleges his involvement in the larger conspiracy behind the attack.