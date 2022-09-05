2 Russian diplomats among 20 killed in blast outside embassy in Kabul: Report
The Afghan police earlier said a suicide bomber had detonated explosives near the entrance of the Russian Embassy in Kabul, adding the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate.
Two Russian diplomats were among 20 people killed on Monday in an explosion outside the country’s embassy in Afghanistan capital, Kabul, Russian state-affiliated media RT said citing local local media reports.
The Afghan police earlier said a suicide bomber had detonated explosives near the entrance of the Russian Embassy on Darulaman Road in Kabul, adding the attacker was shot dead by armed guards as he approached the gate.
"The suicide attacker before reaching the target, was recognised and shot by Russian embassy (Taliban) guards ... there is no information about casualties yet," Mawlawi Sabir, the head of the police district where the attack took place, was quoted as saying by told Reuters.
Russia is one of the few countries to have maintained an embassy in Kabul after the Taliban took over the country more than a year ago. Although Moscow does not officially recognise the Taliban government, they have been in talks with officials over an agreement to supply gasoline and other commodities.
(With inputs from agencies)
