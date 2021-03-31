2 years after commercial ties snapped, Pakistan clears import of sugar, cotton from India

The Pakistan government paved the way for resumption of limited trade relations with India by allowing imports of sugar and cotton from the neighbouring country on Wednesday, almost two years after commercial ties were snapped by bilateral tensions.

The green signal for the imports from the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of Pakistan’s Cabinet reflected a recent thaw in relations between New Delhi and Islamabad after the armies of the two sides recommitted themselves to a ceasefire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir last month.

Pakistan’s finance minister Hammad Azhar, who was appointed to the position by Prime Minister Imran Khan only on Tuesday, told a news conference in Islamabad that the move will allow the country to cope with the rising price of sugar and a shortage of cotton.

The Cabinet committee approved imports of up to 500,000 tonnes of sugar by the private sector and allowed imports of cotton up to the end of June to meet the needs of small and medium enterprises.

“Following an increase in the price of sugar, we allowed imports from across the world but the prices around the world are also high, which means imports aren’t possible. In our neighbouring country India, the price of sugar is lower than the price in Pakistan,” Azhar said, speaking in Urdu.

“So we have decided to allow trading in sugar with India, [with imports of] up to 500,000 tonnes by the private sector,” he added.

The difference in the price of sugar in the two countries is estimated to be 15% to 20% and the imports will help cover a minor shortfall and reduce prices. “The benefits will go to the poor of Pakistan,” Azhar said.

Noting that there is great demand for cotton in Pakistan as textile exports had increased and last year’s crop wasn’t good, Azhar said: “We had allowed cotton imports from around the world but not from India, and this makes a difference to SMEs or the smaller industries. The bigger firms can import cotton from Egypt or other countries and even at expensive prices, but this is needed by SMEs.

“Today, on a proposal from the commerce ministry, the ECC decided that we will open imports [of cotton] from India till the end of June.”

Azhar sidestepped a question from a reporter on the resumption of trade ties with India without addressing the Kashmir issue by saying: “If the burden on the ordinary man is reduced by trading with some country, there is no loss in it.”

On the Indian side, Pakistan’s decision will benefit growers and merchants in Punjab, which has for long had trade relations with the neighbouring country and was a key source of vegetables, fruits and other agricultural products. Trade has invariably been hit whenever tensions spiked between India and Pakistan, and this was also the case when the 2019 Pulwama suicide attack triggered a military standoff.

Pakistan’s National Security Committee had unilaterally suspended trade relations with India in August 2019 after New Delhi scrapped Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

The move by the Indian and Pakistani armies to strictly adhere to the ceasefire on the LoC from February 25 was the outcome of behind-the-scenes contacts between the two sides and led to a thaw in relations.

In recent weeks, Pakistan Army chief Gen Qamar Bajwa has spoken of the need to “bury the past and move forward”, while Prime Minister Khan has said India will have to take the first step for improving ties by addressing Kashmir, the only issue standing in the way of better relations.

After Prime Minister Narendra Modi called for an atmosphere of trust and devoid of terrorism for better relations between the two sides in a message sent to his Pakistani counterpart on Pakistan Day on March 23, Khan responded by saying that his country desires peaceful and cooperative ties.

“Creation of an enabling environment is imperative for a constructive and result-oriented dialogue,” Khan said in his response sent to Modi on Monday.

Though external affairs minister S Jaishankar didn’t meet his Pakistani counterpart on the margins of the Heart of Asia ministerial conference in Tajikistan on Tuesday, both sides have dialled down the rhetoric amid indications that more steps are likely to be taken to normalise relations.