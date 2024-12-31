2024 a breakthrough year for science: A look at some intriguing discoveries

As 2024 draws to a close, let's reflect on some of the most remarkable inventions and discoveries in science and technology. From groundbreaking medical breakthroughs and significant space exploration milestones to advances in ancient genetics, this year has been filled with exciting progress and innovations. The new Neanderthal Museum features an exhibit on the life of a Neanderthal family in a cave. Based on genetic data, recent studies pinpoint the timeline of interbreeding between humans and Neanderthals.(Representational image/ Reuters)

Best inventions and discoveries of 2024

HIV prevention drug Lenacapavir: Approved in 2022, Lenacapavir showed impressive results in 2024 trials with a 96% success rate in one and 100% in another. Administered as a semi-annual shot, it serves as an HIV pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP), according to Discover Magazine.

Fruit fly brain mapping: In October 2024, scientists released a detailed map of 140,000 neurons in a fruit fly’s brain, helping to understand human cognition and memory. The research took 10 years to complete.

New super-Earth discovery: NASA found TOI-715 b, a super-Earth 137 light-years away, in a habitable zone. It may support liquid water. A potential smaller Earth-like planet, TIC 271971130.02, could also exist in its orbit.

Neanderthal and human interbreeding: Recent studies pinpoint the timeline of interbreeding between humans and Neanderthals, based on genetic data. Researchers analysed 59 ancient human genomes and 275 modern human genomes to determine when Neanderthals and humans coexisted in Eurasia. Their findings show that the two species lived together for about 7,000 years, from 50,500 to 43,500 years ago.

CRISPR technology advancements: Clustered regularly interspaced short palindromic repeats (CRISPR), developed by Emmanuelle Charpentier and Jennifer Doudna, continues to evolve, offering potential treatments for genetic disorders. Researchers at Profluent are developing OpenCRISPR-1, an open-source gene editing tool powered by large language models (LLMs) like ChatGPT. They aim to improve gene editing accuracy and safety, with a focus on ethical use.

Oldest known Reptile skin: In 2024, researchers discovered the oldest fossilised reptile skin, dating back 20 million years, from a semi-aquatic creature, possibly Captorhinus aguti.

New Moons of Neptune and Uranus: In 2024, three new moons were discovered orbiting Neptune and Uranus, bringing their total to 30.

Discovery of cave srt in Patagonia: In 2024, researchers uncovered pigmented cave drawings in Cueva Huenul 1, Patagonia, Argentina, published in Science Advances. Nearly 900 paintings were found, depicting faces, geometric shapes, and llama-like creatures. The oldest paintings are 8,200 years old, with others spanning another 3,000 years. Over 100 generations may have used the cave, suggesting it was a place for cultural learning and historical reflection.

DermaSensor for skin cancer detection: The DermaSensor, a noninvasive skin cancer detection device, uses light technology developed at Boston University to reduce missed diagnoses by half. It directs light pulses at tissue to differentiate malignant from benign lesions based on how they scatter light. Developed by BU engineer Irving J. Bigio, the device was FDA-approved in January and named one of Time's "Inventions of the Year" in October. With skin cancer affecting one in five Americans, this innovation promises better early detection.

AI model predicts Alzheimer's progression: A team of Boston University engineers, neurobiologists, and data scientists developed a machine learning model that predicts the progression of mild cognitive impairment to Alzheimer’s, with an accuracy rate of 78.5%.

Deep-sea rocks generate Oxygen: Researchers discovered that polymetallic nodules deep below the Pacific Ocean generate oxygen through seawater electrolysis, a process usually associated with sunlight-driven organisms. BU biologist Jeffery Marlow was part of the team behind the discovery.

Space cloud's impact on Earth's climate: About two million years ago, Earth’s solar system encountered a dense interstellar cloud that likely compressed the sun’s heliosphere, reducing Earth’s protection. BU-led research suggests this event exposed the planet to radioactive particles, possibly causing a temperature drop. BU space physicist Merav Opher, the study’s lead author, noted this is the first research to show how an external solar system encounter affected Earth’s climate.