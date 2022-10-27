22-foot python entirely swallows 54-year-old woman alive in Indonesia

The body of a woman who was reported missing by her husband was found inside the body of snake, a report said. The 54-year-old woman, Jahrah, was reported missing on Sunday, Sky News reported.

Jahrah went to work at a rubber plantation but when she did not return home, her husband reported her missing to the police. Her husband then found her sandals, a knife and a headscarf belonging to her, the report further said.

Jahrah's body was then found inside the stomach of a python, police informed.

“During the search, the team found a python 7m long suspected of having preyed on the victim. Then the team immediately caught the snake to ensure that the missing victim was in the snake's stomach,” Sky News quoted the police as saying.

"When the residents searched, the victim was finally found in the snake's stomach. The victim's body was also not destroyed when it was found in the snake's body, because it was suspected that it had just been preyed on," the police added.

