$248000 worth of Aston Martin sports car robbed from man in Connecticut- Watch

In a horrible carjacking incidnt in the US on Sunday, two masked men robbed another man of his $248000 worth of Aston Martin sports car in Westport, Connecticut.

Screengrab of the robbery incident(X(formerly Twitter)/@DiRealDan)

Video of the carjacking incident has gone viral on social media. As per the timestamp on the video, the incident happened in the evening at around 4pm on September 17, 2023. In the video, the robbers are seen rushing into the man's garage as soon as he parks the car. The carjackers then assault and beat the man before driving away in the stolen vehicle.

During the assault, the victim alerts someone in his house and shouts to call the police. But within minutes, the daring criminals overpower him to escape with the car.

According to Westport police, the robbers are believed to have followed their victim to his house on Bayberry Lane in a stolen BMW car. Police further said that the two vehicles were last seen heading north on Route 8. As per the authorities, the BMW was later reported stolen from Norwalk.

As per the police, the car owner suffered minor injuries in the horrible incident. Authorities have encouraged residents to be careful of their surroundings and report any suspicious activity to 911.

