Twenty-five people are being held hostage at a supermarket in Cartagena, Colombia, President Abelardo De La Espriella said on Tuesday.
Local media reports said the hostages were being held at an Exito supermarket outlet in the city's Castellana area.
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Police and military forces have been sent to the site.
Security forces deployed
De La Espriella said 30 people had initially been kidnapped. Five elderly women who were among those taken hostage have been released.
He said special units and other security forces had been deployed to handle the situation.
"All the capabilities of the security forces, including special units, are already there. This is going to turn out well for the hostages; I’m not so sure it will turn out so well for the thugs. We’re there handling the situation. It’s not that a terrorist group carried out a kidnapping; no, these are thugs who were caught off guard, had no way out, and then took a group of people hostage," De La Espriella said in a press conference.
Local media reported that the gunmen were demanding nearly $2 million, two armoured vehicles and safe passage to Barranquilla.
Cartagena airport briefly suspends landings{{/usCountry}}
Local media reported that the gunmen were demanding nearly $2 million, two armoured vehicles and safe passage to Barranquilla.
Cartagena airport briefly suspends landings{{/usCountry}}
The Rafael Nunez airport in Cartagena briefly stopped incoming flights as the armed forces used one of its runways in connection with the incident.
Landings resumed about 45 minutes later.
Images show people inside supermarket
Images shared on social media earlier on Tuesday appeared to show several people kneeling against the supermarket's windows. Their hands appeared to be tied.
Local media also broadcast images of snipers positioned on nearby buildings, suggesting a standoff between the armed men and security forces.
Also Read: 23 injured in car bomb attack outside Colombian government offices amid rising armed violence
About Cartagena
Cartagena is one of Colombia's main tourist destinations. The city, home to around one million people, is known for its well-preserved 18th-century architecture and thick stone walls, which were built to defend it against pirate attacks.
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ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Vaishnavi Vaidyanathan leads the US Desk at Hindustan Times, where she writes, strategises coverage, and ensures quality across all beats. With eight years of experience covering US news for leading publications, she has reported extensively on politics, entertainment, and sports. Vaishnavi holds a graduate degree in English, Journalism, and Psychology, and completed her PG Diploma in Broadcast Journalism from the Manorama School of Communication, where she was awarded the prestigious Mammen Mappillai Award for Best Outgoing Student. She began her career at the International Business Times (US Edition), covering US breaking news, politics, and entertainment. She later joined Opoyi, reporting across all beats, including US sports and trending stories. Prior to Hindustan Times, she served as World Lead at Times Now News, covering comprehensive world news and events. Vaishnavi has expertise in politics, entertainment, and breaking news, and enjoys tackling stories across a wide range of topics. Beyond the newsroom, she is an avid traveller, a foodie who loves exploring new restaurants, and a pop culture enthusiast who enjoys watching latest shows and films. She also enjoys engaging in debates and discussions on Reddit.