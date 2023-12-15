26 injured after councillor detonates grenades in Ukraine village council meet

A local deputy detonated grenades in a village council in Ukraine's Western Zakarpattia region, injuring at least 26 people, national police said on Friday.

Video footage showed a man dropping grenades on the floor at a village council meeting(Telegraph)

According to a police statement on Telegram messenger, the detonation happened during the council's session.

"26 people were injured, six of them in serious condition," police said.

Initially, police said the deputy had died, but in a later statement added that doctors were carrying out resuscitation measures. It was not clear how many grenades were detonated, or what motives the deputy had.

Accidents with explosives happen from time to time in Ukraine, which has been fighting Russia's full-scale aggression since Feb. 2022.

