3 dead in suspected hantavirus outbreak on Atlantic cruise ship, WHO says

Three people have reportedly died due to a suspected hantavirus outbreak on a cruise ship in the Atlantic Ocean, with at least three others who are sick, the World Health Organisation said on Sunday.

WHO said that one of the patients was in intensive care in a South African hospital, adding that it was working with authorities to evacuate two other passengers with symptoms from the ship.(Reuters)

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In a statement to The Associated Press, WHO said that an investigation was underway but that at least one case of hantavirus had been confirmed. Hantavirus is spread by contact with rodents or their urine or faeces.

The UN's health agency said that one of the patients was in intensive care in a South African hospital, adding that it was working with authorities to evacuate two other passengers with symptoms from the ship.

“Detailed investigations are ongoing, including further laboratory testing, and epidemiological investigations,” WHO said. “Medical care and support are being provided to passengers and crew. Sequencing of the virus is also ongoing.”

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{{^usCountry}} According to the health agency, Hantavirus is linked to exposure to the faeces or urine of infected rodents. It can be spread between people, and it can lead to severe respiratory illness. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} According to the health agency, Hantavirus is linked to exposure to the faeces or urine of infected rodents. It can be spread between people, and it can lead to severe respiratory illness. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} There is no specific treatment or cure, but early medical attention can increase the chance of survival. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} There is no specific treatment or cure, but early medical attention can increase the chance of survival. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} While WHO did not name the vessel, South African media reported that the outbreak occurred aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship during a voyage from Argentina to Cape Verde, off West Africa. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} While WHO did not name the vessel, South African media reported that the outbreak occurred aboard the MV Hondius cruise ship during a voyage from Argentina to Cape Verde, off West Africa. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Data from the MarineTraffic global shipping platform identified the vessel as a Dutch-flagged passenger cruise ship and showed it docked in Praia, Cape Verde’s capital, on Sunday night, Associated Press reported. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Data from the MarineTraffic global shipping platform identified the vessel as a Dutch-flagged passenger cruise ship and showed it docked in Praia, Cape Verde’s capital, on Sunday night, Associated Press reported. {{/usCountry}}

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Citing South Africa’s health department spokesperson, Foster Mohale, local media said that the first victim was an elderly man who died on board the ship. His wife later succumbed in a South African hospital, Mohale added.

Hantavirus recently drew attention after the death of actor Gene Hackman’s wife, Betsy Arakawa, from the infection in New Mexico last year. Hackman died at their home a week later.

(With inputs from AP)

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