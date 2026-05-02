Neurologist says you don’t need a “perfect lifestyle” to live longer; here’s what matters more

Another aspect that Dr Sudhir highlighted is moderate to vigorous physical activity in everyday routine for a fit body and overall health. It could be anything from swimming to yoga, weight lifting to running, and more.

Dr Sudhir highlighted that sleep is extremely important to ensure a well-rested body. He added that sometimes five minutes of additional sleep in the morning can give you better health. Our body goes through a repair mode during sleep, and thus it is extremely important for the brain and body to function well.

Dr Sudhir said, “You don’t need a perfect lifestyle to live longer.” He highlighted that all you need are small changes in your everyday routine for better well-being.

Open social media, and you will be bombarded with videos of influencers advocating a perfect lifestyle that they follow. This all looks good on camera, but in real life, while navigating through deadlines, traffic, mental health , and social life, following a perfect lifestyle feels like a dream. While we are trapped with a mindset that a perfect lifestyle and routine can ensure longevity, Dr Sudhir Kumar, MD DM, Neurologist, Apollo Hospitals, Hyderabad, quotes that you don’t need a perfect lifestyle to live longer. In an X post dated May 1, 2026, Dr Sudhir suggested tiny upgrades that ensure a better life.

According to Dr Sudhir, a balanced diet is important for a better life. You need to add vegetables and protein to your diet to ensure that every organ in your body functions well.

Dr Sudhir added that if all these three things are done together, they can add one year to your life.

Dr Sudhir said, “A combined improvement of 24 min/day of sleep, 3.7 min/day of MVPA, and a modest improvement in diet quality could add 4 years to your health span.”

(Health span refers to life free of cardiovascular disease (CVD), cancer, type II diabetes, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and dementia)

Additionally, he highlighted that consistency across basics, rewards with good long-term health. Sleeping a little more, moving a little more, and eating a little better could add up to nine extra healthy years. A perfect lifestyle doesn’t mean doing everything in excess, but ensuring consistency with basic habits.

Note to readers: This article is for informational purposes only and not a substitute for professional medical advice. It is based on user-generated content from social media. HT.com has not independently verified the claims and does not endorse them.